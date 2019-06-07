Woman previously charged with child sex trafficking faces new charges

An Eau Claire woman who was previously accused of allowing men to sexually assault two children in exchange for money and drugs, is facing new charges.

In January, those charges against Michelle Mayer were dropped.

The state attorney at the time said it moved to dismiss the trial since the proceedings seemed to do "more harm than good" to the alleged victim.

On Friday Mayer was charged in Eau Claire County with new counts of possession and delivery of meth, in a separate case.

Police say after searching a vehicle she was in, they found needles, meth and other drugs.