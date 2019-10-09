Woman raped after asking for directions, police say

Posted:

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - It was 1 a.m. Sunday when a woman from Yonkers emerged from a subway station in Hell’s Kitchen.

Officers say the suspect, who was recorded on video, grabbed the 31-year-old woman by her arm and dragged her into the basement of a nearby building. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

Police say she was unfamiliar with her surroundings, trying to get to a friend's house in Queens, when she stopped a stranger to ask for directions.

But the man had a much more sinister motive.

Officers say the suspect, who was recorded on video, grabbed the 31-year-old woman by her arm and dragged her into the basement of a nearby building.

After sexually assaulting her, he ran northbound on Broadway at 52nd street, police said.

"This neighborhood feels very safe to me,” said Andrea Zazzarino, who lives in the area. “That's very shocking to learn. I didn't know this happened here."

The attack took place only a few blocks away from Times Square.

Families said they’re baffled someone could strike in such a public area.

The attack left the woman with bruises to her right arm, her right leg, as well as her back. Police say she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“I’m very guarded when I’m on the street,” said area resident Seanna Weiner, “especially when it’s a man.”

The suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2019 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus