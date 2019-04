A woman was rescued Friday afternoon from the Chippewa River.

Fire and Rescue crews were called to the river by Domer Park, in Eau Claire, around 3:30.

When they got there, the woman was hanging onto a branch in the water.

Crews couldn't reach her so they had to use rope rescue equipment.

She was eventually brought back to shore and okay.

Crews say the woman's dog initially went into the water, and she went after it. The dog was also fine.