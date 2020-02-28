Woman sentenced for embezzling, impersonating lawyer

A West Allis woman has been sentenced to two year in prison to embezzling about $30,000 from her former employer and impersonating an attorney.

Rebecca L. Pineda was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest in September to embezzling from The Packing House.

After parting ways with The Packing House, Pineda impersonated an attorney and threatened to sue the business if it did not pay her for her last week of work. Pineda has already paid $14,000 in restitution, and is required to pay about $14,000 more.

