Woman spots snake in Kan. gas pump screen

Updated: Fri 11:44 PM, Aug 02, 2019

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV/CNN) – A woman’s pit stop at a Kansas gas station left her feeling creeped out after a snake slithered its way across a gas pump video screen.

A driver in Kansas found a snake in a gas pump screen. (Source: KCTV/Holly Malkames/CNN)

The Minit Mart in Gardner is a convenient place to stop for Holly Malkames.

"Several times a week. I drive a lot," she said.

This week her Mazda was running low, so she pulled up to one of the pumps. That’s when she noticed something in the touchscreen.

At first it looked like a piece of rubber molding.

"So, I thought maybe it had come loose," Malkames said.

Then it started moving.

"Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there,” Malkames said. “I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick.”

She realized it was instead a snake inside the screen.

"So, then it says, ‘Do you want a car wash?’ and I'm like ... didn't want to push the button," she said.

Malkames said she decided to record the encounter, "mainly because I didn't think anybody would believe me."

She showed the video to the clerks inside and she finished filling up her car – carefully.

"I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," she said.

On Thursday, the gas station posted a picture of one of the clerks safely removing the garden snake, which had appeared larger inside the screen.

"I suppose that Plexiglas probably magnifies the size of the snake too," Malkames said.

She’s glad the serpent is out of there, and she said it won’t keep her from coming back, although she’ll choose a different pump.

The snake didn’t seem to damage the gas pump at all. On Thursday it was open for business.

Copyright 2019 KCTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus