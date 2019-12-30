Woman sues Epstein estate, says she was 14 during encounter

This March 28, 2017 file photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Updated: Mon 6:19 PM, Dec 30, 2019

(AP) – A woman who says she was 14 when she had a sexual encounter with financier Jeffrey Epstein has sued his estate in Florida court for coercion, inflicting emotional distress and battery.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Palm Beach County asks for an undisclosed amount of money. The lawsuit doesn’t give the woman’s name and only refers to her as “JJ Doe.”

The lawsuit says the woman went to Epstein’s mansion in 2003 when she was “a vulnerable child without adequate parental support."

Darren Indyke, an attorney for the estate, didn’t return an email inquiry for comment.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
