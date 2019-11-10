Woman to send 100,000 holiday cards to troops

Nov 10, 2019

HOLLIS, N.H. (WMUR/CNN) - A N.H. woman plans to send more than 100,000 holiday cards to troops.

Laura Landerman-Garber started the project 16 years ago (Source: WMUR/CNN)

Sixteen years ago, Laura Landerman-Garber enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops.

Two years ago, she set a goal to send 5,000 cards for everyone on board an aircraft carrier. She ended up with triple that amount.

Landerman-Garber formed the nonprofit “Holiday Cards 4 Our Military NH Challenge” to help with postage.

She asked students across the state to sign on, which helped her send out 50,000 cards last year.

This year, the challenge reached every state, and 30 states and Canada have sent in more than 100,000 cards.

