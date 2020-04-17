Women prepare for childbirth during COVID-19 pandemic

When Anne Bandli found out she was pregnant with her first child in December, a global pandemic was likely the last thing on her mind.

hand holding beauty 12 weeks baby ultrasound Image

Bandli and her husband are expecting a baby boy in August, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pregnancy is not going exactly as planned.

“We're trying to make the best of it. It's also been a little scary, a little nerve wracking, just because I haven't been through this,” Bandli says.

Because of hospital restrictions, Bandli went to her 20 week appointment alone and some future appointments will be done virtually.

“I got sent home with a blood pressure monitor and a fetal heartbeat monitor and a log and instructions on how to take the fetal heartbeat and take my own blood pressure,” Bandli says.

Bandli has felt other effects of the pandemic like cancelled childbirth and newborn classes. She also had to cancel her baby shower.

“I know, there's anxiety that comes with every pregnancy, but this just kind of has an extra layer to it,” Bandli says. “It’s been emotional to not being able to see our families, because this is the first grandchild on either side. Of course the grandparents are super excited and just want to shower us with love and everything and we have to keep our distance, which is hard.”

Miranda Tulip, also of Eau Claire, is weeks away from delivering a girl she plans to name Sophia. She started to notice the impacts of COVID-19 when she had to cancel her baby shower with family and friends in March.

“Other things started getting cancelled for us like our labor classes, we weren’t sure we were going to get to take maternity photos, we weren’t able to go shopping for baby stuff,” Tulip says. “Now it has been a lot of not being able to share our excitement with people because we wanted to be pregnant for so long and now we are.”

Tulip plans to give birth at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital where delivering mothers are limited to just one support person.

For this reason, Amanda Anderson, a doula in Eau Claire says her inbox is full of women asking questions about doing a home birth instead.

“A lot of the doulas are not being allowed in the hospitals so they are switching to a virtual support which doulas are not prepared to do,” Anderson says.

Anderson says for women going through pregnancies right now, it’s important to know your rights and check in with your healthcare provider about the options available to you.

However, according to Kayla Lombard, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says it’s important for moms to look at the positive.

“One thing we are seeing from having reduced visitors is that moms and babies are really getting to bond,” Lombard says. “They are getting the time alone as a family before they go home so if you think about it as a rest time it is kind of a unique and unexpected surprise and we are seeing moms resting well and the babies eating well.”

Bandli and Tulip both say they are trying to stay positive. Bandli says she has been able to find support through other moms and friends going through pregnancies at the same time.

“The ultimate goal and excitement is to have a child so the fact that certain traditions and experiences are maybe robbed of us but the ultimate goal is to have a baby,” Tulip says.

Lombard says expectant mothers should be encouraged to ask questions to their healthcare providers and check in to make sure there are no changes to their birth plans.

