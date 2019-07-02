Women's Fund gives out more than $60,000 in grants

For the 20th year, the Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse gave out grants to local programs that support women and girls.

This year the foundation gave out grants to 27 organizations for a total of more than $60,000.

The Women's Fund says they got a record number of applications from programs for grants this year.

The grants are given to programs that impact attitudes and actions of women and girls in the community.

One of the recipients this year was the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, for a brand new program called "Becoming an Outdoors Women".

"This program was presented to us as a possible partnership and we did not know how we were going to do it without funding because it was something new that we've never done before and we hadn't planned for. So we're really excited to have an opportunity to partner to get women outdoors and be comfortable outdoors and learn new skills while they're outside," said Mississippi Valley Conservancy Executive Director Carol Abrahamzon.

The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse was created in 1998.

The foundation has been awarding grants to local organizations since 1999.

"I think people are really starting to believe us that when you invest in women you can make a really strong shift in the community as far as the health of families and children especially," said The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse Executive Director Kaycie Green.