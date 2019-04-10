Wood County parents arrested following newborn's death, mother facing homicide charge

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says two people have been arrested after the death of a newborn boy.

According to a news release, on April 6 at 10:11 a.m. Marshfield Medical Center reported a possible missing newborn. Officers located the child wrapped in a bath towel inside a tied plastic garbage bag in the rear cargo portion of a vehicle in the MC parking lot. The child was rushed inside, revived, but later died of its injuries.

Investigators said the child was born that morning alive, in Milladore and was not taken to the hospital.

Police say the child's parents, Marylinn Feher, 22 and father, Allen Rice, 19 were initially arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in death. The sheriff's department says they're requesting Feher by charged with homicide.