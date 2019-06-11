Wood County sheriff's deputy shot, airlifted to hospital

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker says a deputy was shot Tuesday evening and was taken to a local hospital.

The name of the Sheriff's Deputy shot is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Shawn Becker says he was shot in the upper torsal/arm area, according to emergency personnel on scene. He was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Hospital.

"This is one of the worst situations, one of the worst phone calls you can get," Sheriff Becker said. "When one of your officers, or one of your deputies has been hurt or shot in a situation like this. So we had a lot of support from Wisconsin Rapids PD, Marshfield PD, Pittsville, Grand Rapids, Nekoosa, everybody came and helped out."

The condition of the suicidal person is not known, and is part of the ongoing investigation. Department of Criminal Investigation is on-scene and will take over the investigation.

But there is no ongoing threat or safety concern to the community in the area.