UPDATE: Signature bond set for man after standoff in Barron County

Barron County court records show Thomas Levasseur has been charged with operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Levasseur's signature bond was set at $2,000 and he is scheduled to appear back in court on April 24.

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -- One man is in custody after deputies heard multiple shots being fired inside of a Barron County home.

On Friday, April 10 around 10:40 p.m. the Barron County Sheriff’s Departments received a call for a welfare check of a man on the 1400 block of 2 ¾ street in Turtle Lake.

When the deputy arrived, he heard several gun shots coming from inside of the home and called Barron/Rusk Response Team to the scene. During that time, the deputy heard about 12 more shots inside.

The response team attempted to call the subject and used armored vehicles to approach the house but was not able to get a hold of him. After several attempts, the man came to the front door with his hand gun. Eventually, the man put the gun down and walked out of the home after a few minutes of negotiating.

Thomas Levasseur, 55, of Woodville, WI was taken into custody without further incident. After medical evaluation, he will be transported to the Barron County Jail and held on charged of armed while intoxicated.

Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Barron Police Departments assisted at the scene.

