Work begins to turn former bar into a school

Construction crews and district officials have started clearing booze and bars to make way for students and teachers.

In February, the School District of La Crosse purchased a downtown La Crosse bar and music venue called the Brickhouse, to turn into a school.

"Immediately when we came in here we thought 'yeah this has a lot of potential'. Number one the location. It's close to businesses downtown, close to the park. But if you look at some of the architecture, it's kind of unique there so we thought right away this would be a unique building for downtown for a school," said Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Joe Ledvina.

The new school will combine the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School, both project-based learning charter schools.

The new building will be about 17,000 square feet, twice the amount of space as both LDI and 7 Rivers had in the past combined.

"This is going to have a lot of flexible spaces, this is our project-based school that's coming here. So it will be unique in the fact that we won't have a bunch of classrooms, it will be open spaces. Spaces that they can do different things in and they can create different projects in and so from that perspective flexible with electricity, flexible with lighting," said Ledvina.

The school district plans to invest $1.5 million into the new school, which is still in need of a name.

About 100 students are expected to attend when the building is ready in January.