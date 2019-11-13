Workforce Solutions Summit helps employers hire, keep employees

Wednesday, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce looked to supply answers to hiring problems for Chippewa Valley employers.

The second annual Workforce Solutions Summit was held at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire.

Roughly 200 people from a wide range of local businesses were on-hand to find solutions for attracting, hiring and retaining employees.

Kaylynn Stahlbusch with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce says, "One of the things that we're really focusing on this year's is making sure that people have success stories to go home with - in particular, working with students. That's really become prevalent for our area - youth apprenticeship programs, working with their school district. So those are really important keys to have here."

Breakout sessions at today's summit included "the keys to talent retention", "reaching disconnected groups" and "innovative workplace and leadership practices"

