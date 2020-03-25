Workout Wednesday: Keeping the entire family active

Whether you are staying home alone or with your family, it's important to keep active. Adjusting to a new normal of staying at home can be a challenge, but exercise has proven benefits for mental well-being, and can be a nice break from other daily stress.

Hello Wisconsin is teaming up with Kim Larsen from Kimbentley fitness for a new weekly segment, Workout Wednesday. Each week we will try different workouts you can easily do from home. This week we are looking at ways to keep the entire family moving, outside and indoors.

