Workshop addresses Eau Claire's affordable housing needs

The City of Eau Claire says it is always looking at ways to provide community members with a variety of housing options.

Downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosted a workshop Thursday presented by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, discussing a variety of programs for affordable housing.

“It is definitely a need,” said Economic Development Manager, Aaron White. “We have a number of gaps in the housing market that are currently being identified for the housing task force that's been in operation for a few months.”

White says housing will always be a need and what that need looks like, may be different for everybody

He says there are many opportunities for growth in Eau Claire.

“We're looking at it from multiple angles, looking at it from both the renters and the buyer’s standpoint,” said White. “There are a number of locations and areas across the community that could be a great opportunity to do some additional housing.”

As the community grows, White says city staff and resource partners in the area are looking at different ways to address the housing need in the city.

“We have a lot of different areas that are being looked at for redevelopment,” said White. “Hopefully we can catch a variety of different types of programming, a variety of different types of housing, and meet the needs of all of our residents.”