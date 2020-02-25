World Championship Cheese Contest comes to Wisconsin

Wisconsinites get ready; the World Championship Cheese contest is coming to Wisconsin next week. There are competitors from 26 nations and 36 states, including some local cheese makers in Western Wisconsin.

They have a record number of entries this year with 3,667 dairy products entered into the World Championship Cheese Contest. There are several cheese makers locally that are going to make western Wisconsin proud including LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy in Stanley.

The contest is held in the exhibit hall at the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, WI. The preliminary evaluation rounds of judging are open for free public viewing on:

Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During that time you can try a few cheese samples while you watch the experts evaluate over 3,000 cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients.

