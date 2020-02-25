World’s oldest man, who said secret to longevity was smiling, dies at 112

A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world’s oldest man with a raised fist and big smiles earlier this month has died at 112.

Guinness World Records and a local funeral home said Chitetsu Watanabe died Sunday. He was born on March 5, 1907, and would have turned 113 this year.

Watanabe is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

National newspaper Mainichi cited his family as saying he had not been able to eat recently and developed a fever and difficulty breathing.

Watanabe worked many years for a prefectural government in northern Japan. He grew fruit and vegetables on the family farm and loved cream puffs and bonsai. He used to say the secret to longevity was to keep smiling.

