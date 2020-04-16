Wrestling announcer Howard Finkel dies at age 69

(Gray News) - Long-time wrestling announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Howard “The Fink” Finkel died at the age of 69, the company announced Thursday.

Finkel’s familiar “and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!” line followed many of the classic bouts in WWF/E since the company was formed in 1980.

“In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel,” said Stephanie McMahon WWE’s chief branding officer, on Twitter. “Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything.”

He was the WWE’s longest-serving employee and inducted in its Hall of Fame in 2009.

WWE said in its news release that, in addition to his on-screen role, Finkel was an indispensable resource inside the company’s offices “for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history.”

