Xcel Energy and Foundation donate $1.5 million to 8 states for COVID-19 relief

Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation announced they are donating $1.5 million to eight different states to help with COVID-19 relief before the sale of the Mankato Energy Center closes this summer.

The company announced last week that the net proceeds from that sale, expected to be more than $20 million, will go to short and long term corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief.

“At Xcel Energy we’re doing our part to support our customers and communities during this very challenging time” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “I’m so proud of our

employees, who are not only doing critical work to keep the lights on, they’ve also embraced our commitment to community by joining our effort to support our neighbors in need.”

