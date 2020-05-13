Xcel Energy creates plastic extenders for masks

Xcel Energy is helping to make frontline utility and health care workers not only feel safe - but, comfortable - during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're using 3D printers to make a plastic extender for protective masks. They connect to a mask's elastic bands and work to ease discomfort is completely gone

Each strap is made with the words "stay strong" and "hero at work" as part of the design.

Xcel Community Service Manager Julie Thoney says, "We do a lot for nonprofits throughout the year and this is just another way of showing we have employees that really care about the communities we live in, and really do enjoy doing something to go above and beyond."

Xcel is making roughly 2,000 extenders per week, and plans to donate them to workers working in area hospitals and clinics in western Wisconsin.

