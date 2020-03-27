Xcel Energy donates face masks to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

Xcel Energy announced that the company is donating 20,000 protective surgical masks to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in western Wisconsin.

Xcel Energy-Wisconsin president, Mark Stoering, said "Xcel Energy is committed to our communities and doing our part to keep the places where we live and work safe and healthy.”

Xcel Energy will donate 10,000 masks each to La Crosse County Emergency Management and Eau Claire City/County Health Department to prioritize for distribution in their areas.