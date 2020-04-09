Xcel Energy donates additional 192,000 surgical masks to 8 states

Xcel Energy donated an additional 192,000 surgical masks, including 4,000 N95 masks to eight states.

The masks will go to healthcare workers and first responders in Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico at the end of the week.

“We are all in this together and it’s important that we do what we can to support the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We are equally committed to doing all we can to protect our employees who are doing essential work in our plants, transmission facilities and in the field.”