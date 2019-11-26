Xcel Energy gives tips for preparing for winter weather

Xcel Energy is preparing for winter weather and also wants to keep the public informed and prepared as well.

They are asking the public to stay informed and report your outage. You can report an outage by calling Xcel at 1-800-895-1999 or texting “OUT” to 98936.

Xcel also says you should stay away from downed power lines, keep natural gas meters clean and know heating safety. The Electrical Safety Foundation International says 65,000 home fires are caused by heating equipment, such as space heaters, each year in the United States.

