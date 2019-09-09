Xcel Energy line work may cause traffic delay

Xcel Energy will be using helicopters to work on power lines.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says drivers may see traffic delays over the next two weeks on Highway 35 and Highway 25.

Officials also said the boat landings between Nelson and Wabasha will be shut down most of Wednesday.

Xcel Energy said in a news release, "Beginning this week, Xcel Energy will start to rebuild a transmission line that runs between Nelson and the main channel of the Mississippi River. Area residents can expect to see helicopters and increased traffic near the site on WIS 35 and WIS 25.

Work on the project is expected to take approximately four weeks. While construction will not take place on the weekends during the waterfowl hunting season, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Xcel Energy ask that hunters be aware and stay clear of the construction area. Boat landings will also remain open during the work.

Helicopters will be flying in to remove existing structures and lines and then replacing with new poles and wire. The construction crews will work from the Wisconsin side of the river. Motorists may experience periodic lane closures during the construction project."

