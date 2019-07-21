Xcel Energy nearing power restoration following weekend storms

Xcel Energy expects to restore service to nearly all Wisconsin customers who can receive service by Sunday evening following yesterday’s severe storms.

About 25,000 customers lost power at some point over the course of Friday and Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, about 2,000 customers remain without power in Wisconsin, with the majority of those located in Polk and Barron Counties where damage to trees and power lines was extensive.

“We understand it’s a major inconvenience to lose power, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our employees and partners work to restore their electric service,” said BJ Rauckman, senior director, distribution operations, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin. “Many thanks to the more than 500 Xcel Energy employees and partners who worked through the weekend in challenging conditions.”

Customers who remain without service should contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 to report their outage for information.