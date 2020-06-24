Xcel Energy offering free virtual energy visits for small and mid-sized businesses

As businesses in Wisconsin begin to slowly re-open, they may be looking for ways to save money on their energy bills.

To safely assist them, Xcel Energy is offering free virtual energy visits that comply with health and safety guidelines introduced during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Typically, Xcel Energy team members would be available to visit on site with businesses to discuss energy efficiency projects, but due to COVID-19 the company developed new ways to provide this important service to customers.

During the audio or video discussion with business owners, Xcel Energy Mid-Market team members will identify the most cost-effective opportunities for energy savings, potential rebates available from Focus on Energy and Xcel Energy and advice for future projects to save even more energy and money.

“Xcel Energy’s first priority is keeping our employees and their families, our customers and communities safe and healthy,” said Jennifer Nielsen, Mid-Market Energy Efficiency team lead, Xcel Energy. “Our free virtual visits are a great way to help business customers discover no- and low-cost energy-saving opportunities. It’s also the quickest way to get them started on energy savings that increase over time.”

Xcel Energy staff who work exclusively on energy efficiency projects will conduct the visits with small to medium-sized business customers in Wisconsin, which will result in a customized report complete with next steps including:

Low-cost and no-cost recommendations for ongoing savings on utility bills

Ways to create a healthier, safer and more comfortable environment

Personalized solutions based on the customer’s input

Contact information for a dedicated Xcel Energy representative for future help

For more information about the free business virtual energy visits, email wimidmarket@xcelenergy.com.