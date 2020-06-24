Advertisement

Xcel Energy offering free virtual energy visits for small and mid-sized businesses

(WEAU)
By NEWS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As businesses in Wisconsin begin to slowly re-open, they may be looking for ways to save money on their energy bills.

To safely assist them, Xcel Energy is offering free virtual energy visits that comply with health and safety guidelines introduced during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Typically, Xcel Energy team members would be available to visit on site with businesses to discuss energy efficiency projects, but due to COVID-19 the company developed new ways to provide this important service to customers.

During the audio or video discussion with business owners, Xcel Energy Mid-Market team members will identify the most cost-effective opportunities for energy savings, potential rebates available from Focus on Energy and Xcel Energy and advice for future projects to save even more energy and money.

“Xcel Energy’s first priority is keeping our employees and their families, our customers and communities safe and healthy,” said Jennifer Nielsen, Mid-Market Energy Efficiency team lead, Xcel Energy. “Our free virtual visits are a great way to help business customers discover no- and low-cost energy-saving opportunities. It’s also the quickest way to get them started on energy savings that increase over time.”

Xcel Energy staff who work exclusively on energy efficiency projects will conduct the visits with small to medium-sized business customers in Wisconsin, which will result in a customized report complete with next steps including:

Low-cost and no-cost recommendations for ongoing savings on utility bills

Ways to create a healthier, safer and more comfortable environment

Personalized solutions based on the customer’s input

Contact information for a dedicated Xcel Energy representative for future help

For more information about the free business virtual energy visits, email wimidmarket@xcelenergy.com.

Latest News

Education

CFAUSD announces two finalists for superintendent position

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board has selected two finalists for consideration as the district's next superintendent.

News

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse is offering a special discount to all essential worker brides-to-be during the month of June.

Crime

2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

News

Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

News

New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Evers activates National Guard to support Madison law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers has activated the National Guard after a night of violent protests in Madison.

News

Department of Workforce Development releases May local employment and unemployment data

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the employment and unemployment numbers for the month of May.

News

Health director warns of contact tracing scams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Judy Clark
Chippewa County Health Director talks about possible contact tracing scams

News

Highway 124 open again after crash involving pontoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Highway 124 is back open after Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a crash involving a pontoon.

News

Crash under investigation after vehicle rolls over into ditch

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A crash remains under investigation after a truck crossed over traffic and rolled over into a ditch along State Highway 16 in the town on Angelo.