Xcel Energy resumes residential meter reading

– In-person meter reading, which had been temporarily on hold for Xcel

Energy’s Wisconsin and Michigan’s residential customers since mid-April due to COVID-19 concerns, resumes today.

While many electric and gas meters are read automatically, some require an in-person reading. If you have one of these meters, to allow in-person meter readers and field crews to do their critical work, and

for everyone’s safety, Xcel Energy asks members of the public not approach them in the field. This helps maintain social distance to keep everyone healthy.

The safety of employees, customers and the public is always Xcel Energy’s top priority, and all workers are following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Xcel Energy meter readers also will be wearing proper personal protective equipment while working in the field.

To help employees and the public stay safe, the company is taking extra safety measures including enhanced cleaning protocols at its facilities, requiring any employee who feels sick or has symptoms to stay home with pay, limiting the number of people riding in company vehicles to job sites, and maintaining social distance.

As communities and families face the challenges caused by COVID-19, Xcel Energy continues its policy not to disconnect residential customers’ electric service until further notice. The company is also working with customers to arrange payment plans if they are having difficulty paying their bills through this challenging time.

Customers can contact Xcel Energy by calling 1-800-895-4999 and using the automated phone system or speaking with a representative. Support is also available at www.xcelenergy.com by logging onto My

Account.