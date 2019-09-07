Xcel Energy volunteers work on local projects for annual day of service

Xcel Energy employees gave back to the community on Saturday for the company's 8th annual day of service.

More than 1000 employees worked on over 100 projects across Xcel's 8 state territory.

"It’s a great day to get out to do some good for the community, strengthen the community and get out with our coworkers and friends and do something good," says Mark Stoering, President of Xcel Energy Wisconsin and Michigan.

In Eau Claire, about 30 volunteers worked on projects to complete Hope Gospel Mission's Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children.

Once complete, the center will provide shelter to homeless women and women with children.

Volunteers worked on projects like landscaping, edging, drywall and preparing the walls for painting. Craig Pedersen, Operations Director for Hope Gospel Mission, says the volunteers did the equivalent of several weeks of work for the center.

"Its super impactful when community partnerships come together and volunteer for local organizations," Pedersen says.

Pedersen says about 5,000 people have come through Hope Gospel Mission in the past 20 years while they get back on their feet.

The goal is for the women and children's center to be open by the end of the year. Pedersen says Hope Gospel Mission is working to raise the remaining $1,000,000 needed to finish it.