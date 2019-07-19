Xcel Energy adding standby employees, precautions for storms

With storms hitting parts of Wisconsin, Xcel Energy is adding additional crews who will work to provide service to customers who may experience power outages. More than 250 employees are on standby throughout the weekend.

Xcel Energy says thunderstorms with strong winds, hail and rain can occasionally cause power outages. They encourage you to take precautions, such as:

Report your outage.

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have a number of ways to report their outage.

• Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android

• Online at xcelenergy.com/out

• Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.

• Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.

• Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

• Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:

o Xcel Energy phone numbers - 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business

o Battery-powered radio or television

o Flashlights

o Batteries

o Back up phone chargers

o A phone that does not require electricity

o Non-electric alarm clock

o Bottled water and nonperishable food

o Manual can opener

o First aid kit

o Extension cords (for partial outages)

o Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)

• Observe food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Visit the USDA website for more information.

