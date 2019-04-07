YMCA Sports Center hosts 15th Annual Kids Expo

A local sports center opened its doors Sunday for a family-friendly event.

The YMCA Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire hosted the 15th Annual Kids Expo Sunday afternoon.

The expo featured a variety of activities for kids - from inflatable obstacle courses to face painting to performances.

Parents could also visit different vendors in the family marketplace.

Organizers expected to see around 2,000 people attend the annual event.

"It's just a really cool way to unite the community and an active day to get them out of the house. Kind of that new introduction into spring with the nicer weather,"said sports center director Amy Peterson-Foss.

Organizers say all the proceeds from the Kids Expo go back into the event to potentially expand it for future years.