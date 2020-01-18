YMCA hosts 8th annual Family Fest

The YMCA indoor sports center hosted their 8th annual Family Fest on Saturday.

Organizers say despite the weekend weather conditions, the event was a major hit saying well over a thousand people showed up for a fun filled day of family activities.

There were parachute games, minute to win it games, football challenges and much more.

Organizers say the event helps to give families a place to be active in the winter.

"Activity and fun, those are the main things we look for and it is just giving them family memories,” said Amy Peterson-Foss with the YMCA. “We try to do a lot of goofy things, silly things, and get people out of their comfort zone but really creating those special memories that we cherish and hang on to."

The YMCA says one of the main activities at the event was the gymnastics area.

They say the activities give kids the opportunity to try something that they may have never done before.

