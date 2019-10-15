Yahoo could owe you up to $358 for data breach

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, the Yahoo logo appears on a smartphone in Frankfurt. Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of the $117.5 million class-action settlement related to massive data breaches. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Updated: Tue 8:25 PM, Oct 15, 2019

(CNN) - Yahoo users can now file a claim for a piece of the $117.5 million class-action settlement related to massive data breaches.

According to USA Today, if you had a Yahoo account between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016, you can get two years of free credit monitoring services by AllClear ID or up to $358.

That's including traditional Yahoo email or accounts on Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Yahoo Finance, Tumblr and Flickr.

According to the settlement website, in August 2013, “malicious actors were able to gain access to Yahoo’s user database and took records for all existing Yahoo accounts,” which was approximately 3 billion.

The data breach wasn't disclosed until years later and is considered the largest hack in history.

The deadline to file a claim is July 20, 2020.

