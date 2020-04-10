Yard Waste and Leaf Collection for Marshfield begins April 13-16

Yard Waste and Leaf Collection begins next week April 13-16, 2020.

All yard waste and leaves to be picked up must be enclosed in “Kraft” brown paper bags or a reusable container.

Brush and Branch Collection begins April 20-23, 2020. All brush and branches must be bundled and tied in one foot (1’) diameter bundles not to exceed four feet (4’) in length or can be placed in a reusable container in lengths not to exceed four feet (4’) or six inches (6”) in diameter.

All materials should be curbside by 6AM or the night before and will be picked up separately from your garbage during designated weeks by Advance Disposal.

City of Marshfield residents may also drop off yard waste, brush and branches twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week at no charge at the compost site located at 18th St and Hume Ave., Marshfield WI.