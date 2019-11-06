Yard waste collection backed up from recent weather

It's the time of the year for yard waste collection in Eau Claire County.

"Busy. We know we're going to have long hours, getting our routes done and making sure the customers are getting their leaves picked up," said Residential Route Driver CJ Hale.

But this year has been much busier for Boxx Sanitation.

"I think the increased rainfall that we've had and the cold temperatures (Wednesday), we're way behind. We're asking our residential route drivers to come and actually run their route again as well as put the extra trucks out on route to try and finish," said Owner Josh Boxx.

He says the twice a year program is needed because what is collected from yards cannot be put into the regular garbage.

"The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources mandates that any green material, so brush, grass clippings, or leaves, anything that can compost down is a non-landfill material. Cannot be collected and put into the landfill, it has to be disposed of in a compostable manner," explained Boxx.

Boxx Sanitation is looking at a 75 to 85 percent participation rate in the leaf pickup program this year, which is more than usual.

Combine that with the wet, and snowy, weather it makes for a busy week.

"Days like (Wednesday) with the snow definitely makes it more interesting. Longer day for sure," said Hale.

The yard waste collection program is scheduled to pick up your yard waste the same day you get your garbage picked up.

If you haven't had time to collect your yard waste, you have until Nov. 15 to drop it off at the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road, for a small disposal fee.

The site is open Saturday, Monday, and next Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.