Yoga summit at the Lismore Hotel

The Summit: Rise Up was held for the first time today at the Lismore Hotel in Downtown Eau Claire. The event was put on and curated by the owner of Latitude 44, Amy Erickson.

The event focused on spiritual healing as well as physical healing. Activities included yoga, seminars on healing after tragedy and mental health, as well as things you can do to lead a healthier life.

This was the first year for the event, but Erickson hopes that it won’t be the last.

“People have been asking that all day, and honestly I just want to decompress for the day, but in actuality I think we would be doing the community a disservice by not having one next year” Erickson said.

Erickson also stated that her intent for the seminar was to focus more on the spiritual aspect while keeping yoga in it as well.

On the lower floor of the Lismore, there were booths set up for a variety of different vendors who had been invited to the event. The booths contained everything from healthy foods, to tools to help focus your chakras. Erickson said there were twenty-five to thirty total participating vendors.