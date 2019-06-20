‘You try to help when you can’: UPS driver saves 2 from 9-alarm fire in Boston

A UPS delivery driver in Boston is being hailed as a hero after he put himself at risk to rescue two people from what ended up as a nine-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the vacant home where the fire started fully engulfed in flames. (Source: Scott Eisen/WCVB/Hearst/CNN)

Scott MacPherson was driving his UPS truck Saturday afternoon when he spotted eight homes on fire. The delivery driver did not hesitate to rush to the scene.

“The flames and the smoke at that point were actually licking the building behind me because that’s right where the fireball was coming off the back of the house. It was intense. I just wanted to make sure everybody was out,” MacPherson said.

Though it didn’t occur to him at first, MacPherson put his own life in peril when he went from one floor to another, saving two people inside.

The UPS driver breathed in too much smoke during the rescue and had to be taken to the hospital himself.

"Within the ambulance ride, it dawned on me that I have a wife and a young son. At the same time, I feel it’s what anybody would do in the situation,” MacPherson said.

MacPherson served as a Marine from 1997 to 2001. He spent time overseas in Haiti and Okinawa. Now, he delivers packages around greater Boston.

“I wouldn't know how to describe it – just kind of the way I've always been raised, the way that I am. You try to help when you can,” MacPherson said.

The Boston Fire Department said nine people, including seven firefighters, were treated and transported to the hospital, as a result of the blaze. The injuries were all considered non-life-threatening.

The fire started in a vacant home that was under construction. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, which eventually spread to seven adjacent homes.

The fire department says 14 residents were displaced.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 WCVB, Hearst, Scott Eisen via CNN. All rights reserved.