"Young at Heart" club connects single seniors in the Chippewa Valley

Twice a month, the Young at Heart Optimistic Seniors Club meets at Pine Meadow Golf Club for a night out.

The club was started by Jean Marie Nelson of Eau Claire in 2017 as a way to connect with other single seniors in the Chippewa Valley.

“It's a chance to get out to meet people,” Nelson says.

At the meetings, seniors share food and drink and chat about everything from the weather to the Packers.

After going through a divorce, Dan Heart of Eau Claire started coming to club meetings.

“I was looking for some people to get together with,” Heart says. “When you lose someone or have been divorced you have times where you might feel a little lonely so this group is nice for that.”

Community members 50 and older who are separated, divorced or widowed are welcome to come to the club meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month.

While some people have found significant others through the club, it is not just for dating and seniors in relationships are also invited to attend meetings.

Nelson says there are about 70 people in the club with about 15 to 20 coming to each meeting. The seniors say they look forward to meeting new friends and catching up with old ones at the bimonthly meetings.

