‘You’re a rogue officer’: Commissioner confronts Deputy of the Month at Fla. meeting

A city commissioner publicly criticized a sheriff's deputy receiving an award at city hall.

Tamarac, Fla. City Commissioner Mike Gelin called a Broward County deputy receiving an award a 'rogue officer,' claiming he falsely arrested him four years earlier. (Source: Tamarac City Commission/CNN)

Deputy Joshua Gallardo of Broward County had received the Deputy of the Month recognition at the Sept. 25 meeting. After being congratulated and walking away, Tamarac Commissioner Mike Gelin asked him to return to the front of the room.

"It's good to see you again," Gelin said. "You probably don't remember me, but you're the police officer who falsely arrested me four years ago. You lied on the police report. I believe you're a rogue police officer, you're a bad police officer and you don't deserve to be here."

Gallardo arrested Gelin in July 2015 for resisting without violence, after he asked Gelin to move back from a crime scene.

The charges were dropped the following month.

Gallardo did not respond to a request for comment. Mayor Michelle Gomez criticized Gelin's action at the meeting.

"I feel the personal comments made after the awards were presented were highly inappropriate," Gomez said. "This was neither the time nor the forum to air personal grievances."

The local deputies association has called for businesses to reconsider working with Gelin's employee benefits company.

Gelin said he has since had a "productive meeting" with the sheriff.

