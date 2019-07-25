Youth rally for alcohol and drug prevention in Ladysmith

Middle and high school students are holding a rally in Ladysmith for alcohol and drug prevention.

We Are Change is a group of students who are working hard on their “The Brain Campaign” where they are educating others on the effects of alcohol on the brain and underage drinking prevention strategies.

They will be in Ladysmith Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in front of city hall. The group will then walk down Mural Park on Miner Avenue and have a press conference at 10:50 a.m.

We Are Change are being accompanied by Dover Youth 2 Youth from New Hampshire who have been training the middle and high school students on the programs they use.

