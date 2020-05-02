Zor Shriners cook meals for truck drivers

While dine-in services are closed at many restaurants, truck drivers have had difficulty finding meals while they're working.

The Zor Shriners of Eau Claire and St. Croix gathered at rest stops in Menomonie to make meals for truck drivers. The meals included hamburgers, potato salad, and chips. The meals are a gesture to thank truck drivers for all that they do for the everyday consumer.

“We can't be out doing any parades or anything like that right now, so instead we decided to go out and feed the truckers that are bringing food up and down the road for us,” says Barry Ausen, 2020 Zor Potentate.

As they left, truck drivers honked their horns in appreciation for the meals from the Zor Shriners. The Zor Shriners say they hope that the meals made their days a little bit easier.