Zunker will challenge Tiffany again in November

Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker says she's going to challenge Republican Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District again in November. Tiffany easily defeated the Democrat Zunker in a special election last week to win the open seat, besting her by 14 percentage points. Tiffany was resigning from the state Senate on Monday ahead of his swearing in to Congress on Tuesday. Zunker says the special election was held under "unprecedented circumstances" and the situation will be very different in November. She expects a higher turnout due to the presidential race and less confusion about absentee ballots and polling locations.�

