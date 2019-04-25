Murray would be 22nd Heisman winner drafted No. 1 overall

The 2019 NFL Draft is being held in Nashville. (Source: MGN Online)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:01 PM, Apr 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — If Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is selected by the Arizona Cardinals to open the NFL draft Thursday night, he would become the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to go first overall.

He also would be the second straight Sooners quarterback to pull it off: Baker Mayfield went to Cleveland in 2018.

The Heisman hardly is a harbinger of success in the pros. But there have been enough players since Jay Berwanger managed the feat in the initial draft in 1935 to go first that it is not an unusual occurrence.

Indeed, in this century four players, all QBs, did it: Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston in 2015, two years after taking the trophy; Carolina's Cam Newton in 2011; the Rams' Sam Bradford in 2010, also two years after he won the Heisman; and Carson Palmer in 2003.

The last non-quarterback to pull off the double was running back Bo Jackson in 1986, though he never reported to the Buccaneers.

___

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus