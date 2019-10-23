Trout, Yelich winners of Hank Aaron Awards

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers are both second-time winners of the Hank Aaron Awards that recognize the most outstanding offensive performer in each league.

Yelich took home the National League honor for the second year in a row. Trout also won the American League's award in 2014.

The awards were established in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. The latest winners were announced before Game 2 of the World Series.

Trout this season led the majors with a .483 on-base percentage, and led the AL with a .645 slugging percentage while hitting a career-best 45 home runs.

Yelich's .671 slugging percentage topped the majors, and he led the NL with his .329 batting average. His 44 homers were a career high and he scored at least 100 runs for the third season in a row.