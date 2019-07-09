AL pitchers strike out 16, beat NL 4-3 for seventh straight All-Star Game win

Justin Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Cleveland's Shane Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, dominating a loaded NL lineup 4-3 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win. With fans hopi Justin Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Cleveland's Shane Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, dominating a loaded NL lineup 4-3 in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.
With fans hoping to see a replay of Monday's jaw-dropping aerial show when 312 homers cleared the walls, the diamond became a pitchers' paradise -- at least until the late innings.
Derby champ Pete Alonso grounded a two-out, two-run single past Gleyber Torres in the eighth inning to pull the NL to 4-3, but Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth for the save on the same field he got the win three years ago in World Series Game 7 for the Chicago Cubs' first title since 1908 -- and denying the Indians their first since 1948.