ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cole Rabedeaux

Cole Rabedeaux is a big part of UW-Eau Claire's early success on the hardwood. In our Osseo Automotive Athlete of the Week, we hear what has made the senior so successful this season..

Cole Rabedeaux makes lay-up

Matt Siverling (UW-Eau Claire Head Coach)

"Cole is one of our captains and he had a great off-season. A guy who played as well as he did last season, you could you could be complacent and not work hard, and he did the opposite. He put more time in the gym than he ever has. His quickness is better and his leadership has improved. He is just a really good player and I am glad he is on our team."

Cole Rabedeaux (UW-Eau Claire Guard)

"You know getting into the gym, a lot of kinds on the team put the time in the gym outside of practice. Doing that, your confidence is only going to grow in the game and as a team in as a whole."

Spencer Page (UW-Eau Claire Guard):

"He is an excellent player and we have a lot of trust in him on offense. We build off that and he can do a lot for us."

Matt Siverling (UW-Eau Claire Head Coach):

I think when your best player is your hardest worker, I think that is something that becomes contagious. Guys have seen the time Cole has put into his game and they want to be there for him and whatever he needs for us to be successful. It is contagious and has been good for our team..

