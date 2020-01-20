Acciari scores with 5.6 seconds left, Panthers beat Wild 5-4

Noel Acciari scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period and the Florida Panthers won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Wild 5-4. It was Florida's first regulation victory in Minnesota.

Since a 2001 scoreless tie during the Wild's inaugural season, Minnesota was 10-0-1 at home against Florida, including seven wins in a row. Keith Yandle had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck also scored. Luke Kunin had two goals, Zach Parise scored on the power play and Jared Spurgeon added a goal and an assist for Minnesota.