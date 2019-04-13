Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host Detroit to begin playoff series

Detroit Pistons (41-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in game one of the Eastern Conference first round.

The Bucks are 40-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.9 turnovers and is 28-14 in games when they have more turnovers than their opponent.

The Pistons are 8-8 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit averages 45 rebounds per game and is 33-17 when out-rebounding opponents. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. Milwaukee went 4-0 against Detroit during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Bledsoe is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is shooting 51.8 percent and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Andre Drummond has averaged 17.3 points and 15.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Wayne Ellington has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 102.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 123.2 points, 52.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (left thumb), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf/rest), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle).

Pistons Injuries: Blake Griffin: day to day (knee).