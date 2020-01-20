Antetokounmpo has triple-double as Bucks down Bulls 111-98

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 111-98 to sweep the four-game season series.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls. The Bucks have won seven straight and ran their league-best record to 39-6. Zach Levine scored 24 points for Chicago.