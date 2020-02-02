Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks over Booker-led Suns 129-108

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Devin Booker's 32 points to beat the Phoenix Suns 129-108.

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time and has had at least 10 rebounds in 23 of those games. He fell one assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season for the second straight game. Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points. DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 39% and made just 6 of 23 from deep.